FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank loses bid to end FHFA mortgage lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 12, 2012 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank loses bid to end FHFA mortgage lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Deutsche Bank AG’s bid to dismiss a federal regulator’s lawsuit accusing it of misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into buying billions of dollars of risky mortgage debt.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan said the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which had sued over roughly $14.2 billion of securities, may pursue fraud claims over the German bank’s representations in offering materials regarding mortgage underwriting standards.

Cote previously refused to dismiss FHFA lawsuits against Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS AG over Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage losses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.