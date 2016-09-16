Deutsche Bank AT1s slump on news of DoJ fine

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's Additional Tier 1 bonds plummeted on Friday after the US Department of Justice handed the bank a US$14bn fine for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.

The fine, which is being contested by the bank, far exceeded the US$3bn-US$5bn that market participants thought the German lender would have to pay to settle the investigation. .

A 1.75bn 6% perp non-call April 2022 lost over six points in early trading, dropping to a cash price bid of 76.85 from 82.96, though it has since bounced back to 78.98, according to Tradeweb prices. A US$1bn 6.25% perp non-call April 2020 dropped from 83.66 to 77.9 before recovering to 80.1.

Deutsche Bank's AT1s have had a torrid time for most of 2016 on the back of investor concerns about the bank's ability to pay coupons.

The fine will likely ramp pressure up further and increase worries about the bank's ability to distribute money.

"We estimate that there are c.4bn of Available Distributable Items (ADIs) to pay c.800m of Tier 1 coupons in 2017; a fine of more than 6bn would most likely lead to AT1 coupon deferrals," BNP Paribas analysts said in a note on Friday.

Deutsche Bank will likely make a counter-offer but the fine will create a hole in its capital base at an already tricky time.

"At the end of 1H16 Deutsche Bank had 49bn of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, a CET1 ratio of 12.2% (T) and it had set aside 5.5bn as litigation reserves," ING analysts said in a note.

"While we don't see it likely that the bank would need to pay the full amount, a fine as high as US$14bn could cut off over 3-percentage points from the bank's CET1 ratio, pushing it closer to 9%." (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker and Robert Smith)