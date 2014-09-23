FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich prosecutors seek charges against Deutsche Bank's Fitschen
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Munich prosecutors seek charges against Deutsche Bank's Fitschen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have asked a Munich court to press charges against Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and several former executives of the lender in connection with the long-running bankruptcy case of Kirch media group.

Munich prosecutors have been investigating whether Fitschen and a number of former executives gave misleading evidence during a civil court case brought by the heirs of Leo Kirch, the deceased media magnate who had sued Deutsche Bank.

“The chamber now has to decide whether the case is admissible,” a spokeswoman for the Munich court said on Tuesday. The court must decide whether to accept the case and whether to press charges, a process which is expected to take several months.

Fitschen left a Berlin conference on Tuesday without commenting and Deutsche Bank said it was sticking with its policy of not commenting on ongoing litigation.

“We refer, instead, to our previous statements underlining our belief that the allegation against Juergen Fitschen will prove unfounded,” it said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.