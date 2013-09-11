FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 11, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank confirms co-CEO Fitschen's contract to be extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday the Chairman’s Committee of its supervisory board would propose to a full board meeting on Oct. 29 to extend co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen’s contract.

Two people familiar with the plan had earlier told Reuters that Fitschen’s contract was set to be extended.

The contracts of Fitschen and Deutsche Bank’s other co-CEO, Anshu Jain, would continue through March 31, 2017 under the proposal, Deutsche Bank said. Fitschen’s existing contract expires after its annual general meeting in May 2015. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

