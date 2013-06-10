FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank to open 200-tonne gold storage facility in Singapore
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2013 / 1:36 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Bank to open 200-tonne gold storage facility in Singapore

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is opening a gold storage vault in Singapore that can hold up to 200 tonnes of the metal as it looks to capture surging demand for bullion in Asia.

Gold prices are near a two-year low and down 17 percent for the year, after 12 straight years of annual gains. A sell-off in April released years of pent up demand, especially in Asia, stretching regional supply and pushing spot premiums to records.

Singapore last year also excluded gold traded for investment from sales tax liability, prompting even more interest in buying and storing bullion in the city-state.

“This offering will encourage a significant development in a Singapore-based precious metals market,” Ronan Donohoe, Deutsche Bank’s global head of metals and dry bulk trading, said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank already has precious metals trading, financing and physical distribution operations in Singapore. The bank said the new vault would be one of the largest physical holdings of gold in the city state.

It will open the storage facility at the Singapore Freeport, a warehouse for items such as precious metals, art and wine located at the airport. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.