Deutsche Bank hires lawyer as governance officer
April 17, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank hires lawyer as governance officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed lawyer Daniela Weber-Rey as chief governance officer and deputy global head of compliance, the bank said on Wednesday.

Weber-Rey joins the Frankfurt-based lender on June 1 from Clifford Chance, where she advised clients on corporate law, capital markets law and company acquisitions.

She has been a member of Germany’s corporate governance commission since 2008.

As Chief Governance Officer, Weber-Rey will have responsibility for the oversight of corporate governance globally, including acting as adviser to the management board on the bank’s governance structures and processes. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)

