Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim trim asset sale talks
May 11, 2012

Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim trim asset sale talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim Partners have narrowed the scope of their talks on the sale of a chunk of Deutsche’s asset management business to just one unit, Deutsche Bank said on Friday.

Deutsche and Guggenheim have been in exclusive talks since late February on a range of asset management businesses but Germany’s biggest lender on Friday said negotiations would now focus solely on the possible sale of RREEF, Deutsche’s global alternative asset management business.

“The bank and Guggenheim Partners mutually agreed to end exclusive negotiations about a potential sale of DWS Americas, the mutual fund business in the Americas; DB Advisors, the global institutional asset management business; and Deutsche Insurance Asset Management, the global insurance asset management business,” Deutsche said in a statement.

Deutsche would continue to evaluate these businesses and was committed to maintaining the stability of its investment teams and client service in the meantime, it said.

