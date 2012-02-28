Deutsche Bank talks to Guggenheim on unit sale

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is in exclusive talks with institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners on the sale of parts of Deutsche’s asset management businesses, Germany’s biggest lender said on Tuesday.

Deutsche said in November it was considering selling several global asset management businesses in light of new regulation, rising costs and growing competition that was expected to weigh on future earnings.

Sources familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier that Deutsche and Guggenheim had entered into exclusive talks.

The businesses included DWS Americas, the Americas mutual fund business; DB Advisors, the global institutional asset management business; Deutsche Insurance Asset Management, the global insurance asset management business; and RREEF, the global alternative asset management business.

Not included in Deutsche’s business review are private wealth management or Deutsche’s DWS franchises in Germany, Europe and Asia, which are seen as part of the bank’s retail palette. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Paritosh Bansal, writing by Jonathan Gould)