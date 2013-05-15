FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank names head of Americas asset and wealth
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2013 / 7:11 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank names head of Americas asset and wealth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday it has named Jerry Miller to run the German bank’s asset and wealth management business in the Americas.

Miller, a Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch veteran, will be based in New York and report to Michele Faissola, head of asset and wealth management at Deutsche Bank. In his new post, Miller will also chair the division’s America’s Executive Committee.

At Morgan Stanley, Miller led the Central Division of the company’s Global Wealth Management business. Prior to that, he spent more than two decades at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage now owned by Bank of America Corp, eventually joining the senior leadership team at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers.

Miller was most recently a senior adviser at Lightyear Capital LLC, a private equity firm, where he was responsible for the acquisition of financial services companies, with a focus on investment management and wealth management firms.

Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management manages a portfolio of nearly $400 billion in invested assets for clients in North America and Latin America. The group caters to high-net-worth individuals and family offices, providing both wealth management and private banking services.

As head of the Americas division, Miller will be in charge of expanding the group’s business in the region. He will also join the Deutsche Bank North America executive committee, led by Jacques Brand, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank North America.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.