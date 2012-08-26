FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank introduces new bonus rules-FT
August 26, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has become the first global bank to introduce rules allowing it to strip staff of bonuses they earned at previous employers, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The rules will enable Germany’s biggest bank to take back unvested shares that newly hired senior staff received in exchange for stock earned at another bank, the FT said.

The rule is described by pay consultants, cited by the newspaper, as unusual -- if not unique -- in the banking world, but could turn into a blueprint for rivals. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan, editing by Gary Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
