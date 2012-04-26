FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank Q1 hurt by one-off charges
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 26, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank Q1 hurt by one-off charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s first-quarter pretax profit fell to 1.9 billion euros ($2.50 billion), below forecasts hurt by weaker trading and one-off charges.

Pre-tax profit came in below the 3 billion euros in the year-earlier period and the 2.4 billion euro pre-tax profit forecast in a Reuters poll.

Pretax profit at the corporate banking and securities division, traditionally Deutsche’s main profit driver, fell to 1.7 billion euros in the quarter, down from 2.3 billion euros in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.