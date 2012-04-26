Deutsche Bank says sees slowdown in q2

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s Chief Financial Officer said Germany’s largest lender had seen lower client activity in the second quarter, in a sign that a boost given to markets by the European Central Bank earlier this year may be wearing off.

Speaking to analysts about first quarter earnings released on Thursday, Stefan Krause said: “We do see lower activity level as we started into the second quarter. The environment has changed into more uncertainty and therefore I’d see that a slowdown has occurred.”

Markets and financial stocks jumped in February after the European Central Bank injected billions of euros worth of liquidity as part of a so-called long term refinancing operation (LTRO).

Deutsche Bank had taken only a small amount during the LTRO, Krause told analysts.

“We only took a small amount from that support for some of our corporate and retail business in continental Europe,” Krause said, adding this was to close a funding gap to the head office. (Reporting By Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)