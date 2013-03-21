FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank says Q1 solid across all units
March 21, 2013 / 8:22 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank says Q1 solid across all units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s flagship lender Deutsche Bank is set to post a strong first quarter benefiting from robust revenues and lower costs.

“We expect our first quarter to be solid across all businesses driven by robust revenues,” Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain told an investor conference on Thursday.

“We expect a positive development of our expenses in the first quarter driven by effects from our cost reduction efforts in the second half of 2012.”

The bank is set to post a core tier 1 capital ratio of 8.5 percent under the Basel III bank rules in their most stringent form by the end of the first quarter, he said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)

