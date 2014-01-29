FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank says is well placed to lead European consolidation
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank says is well placed to lead European consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it was well positioned to lead consolidation in the European banking sector from 2015 onward, and that it would meet its ambitious restructuring targets set for that same year.

Seeking to reassure investors that its painful revamp was on track, Germany’s flagship lender affirmed on Wednesday that it would cut back its balance sheet and reduce costs while improving returns and the performance of its core business.

Deutsche Bank shocked investors last week by revealing a worse-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Tom Atkins; editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.