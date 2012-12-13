Deutsche Bank Q4 hit by restructuring, revaluation charges

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said restructuring charges and revaluation adjustments would have a significant negative impact on its fourth-quarter earnings.

The hit relates to efficiency measures at the core bank and Postbank as well as to de-risking and valuation adjustments to certain assets, Deutsche Bank said on Thursday.

Despite a difficult macroeconomic environment, Deutsche said it achieved solid operational results in October and November across all its core businesses. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)