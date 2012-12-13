FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank Q4 hit by restructuring, revaluation charges
December 13, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank Q4 hit by restructuring, revaluation charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said restructuring charges and revaluation adjustments would have a significant negative impact on its fourth-quarter earnings.

The hit relates to efficiency measures at the core bank and Postbank as well as to de-risking and valuation adjustments to certain assets, Deutsche Bank said on Thursday.

Despite a difficult macroeconomic environment, Deutsche said it achieved solid operational results in October and November across all its core businesses. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

