Deutsche Bank veteran named India chief executive
#Financials
July 30, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank veteran named India chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has appointed veteran Ravneet Gill as the chief executive officer of its India operations and a member of its Asia Pacific executive committee, the bank said on Monday.

Gill, who joined Deutsche Bank in 1991 and has worked across different businesses including corporate banking, capital markets and wealth management, replaces Gunit Chadha who was named Asia Pacific co-CEO earlier this year.

In the new role, Gill will oversee all of Deutsche Bank’s businesses in India including corporate banking and securities, global transaction banking, and asset and wealth management, a bank statement said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI. Editing by Jane Merriman)

