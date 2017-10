FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Forty Deutsche Bank employees from an office in the eastern German town of Schkeuditz near Leipzig are undergoing health checks after a letter containing a white powder was found at their building, local German police said on Friday.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman said he could not confirm the details from the police but said the building housed back-office operations for Germany’s biggest lender. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner)