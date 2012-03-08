Deutsche reshuffle sparks fears of more risk-taking

* Deutsche Bank reshuffle elevates investment bankers

* Allies of Anshu Jain take over risk, asset management

* Reshuffle has yet to be formalised, announced

By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s shift toward investment banking in a planned management reshuffle has raised fears that Germany’s biggest bank could end up taking on more risk.

Anshu Jain, the 49-year-old head of the corporate and investment bank who still needs to formally announce the reshuffle, said only last month that Deutsche Bank’s dependence on his investment banking division had been “too high”.

Even so, the reshuffle will extend Jain’s influence over asset and wealth management as well as risk management by installing loyal investment bankers, known within the bank as “Anshu’s Army”, sources told Reuters this week.

“The dominance of investment bankers is a bit unsettling. At the annual general meeting we will remind the bank that good staff can also come from other parts of the bank,” said Klaus Nieding, head of DSW, Germany’s association for private investors.

Michael Meister, a politician with the CDU Christian Democrats, expressed his fears more strongly. “German deposits must not end up in the casino,” he told daily Handelsblatt.

Others see the overhaul as an internationalisation of the bank, a view that drew a warning from CDU politician Michael Fuchs. “We should beware that we don’t slide too far into German provincial thinking,” he told Reuters.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the possible overhaul, which is expected to be formalised before May, when Jain becomes co-chief executive alongside Juergen Fitschen, the 63-year old head of regional management.

Deutsche Bank is unlikely to make a radical strategy shift, insiders within the bank say.

According to people familiar with the plans, Henry Ritchotte will take over as chief operating officer from German board member Hermann-Josef Lamberti.

William Broeksmit, currently head of risk at the corporate and investment bank, will be elevated to group risk chief, displacing Swiss executive Hugo Baenziger.

Michele Faissola, head of rates and commodities, will take on a role within asset and wealth management, a unit he will restructure, the sources said.

Furthermore Colin Fan, head of credit and emerging markets, and Robert Rankin, currently head of Asia Pacific will become co-chiefs of the investment bank, the sources said.

“It is a management team in Anshu’s image, with some of his key allies in place,” said Chris Wheeler, a banking analyst at Mediobanca.

In 2011, Deutsche Bank generated 44 percent of group pretax profit from investment banking, down from 71 percent in 2010, and after the German lender bought retail bank Deutsche Postbank.

JAIN‘S LOYALISTS

Jain will surrender leadership of the investment bank to a trader and a corporate banker, a dual leadership model the bank used until 2010.

Fan, a Canadian trader, ensured that bond trading remains a key profit engine even after new bank capital rules changed the way investment banks can operate.

He has cross-asset experience, having worked as head of Asian equities in Hong Kong and co-head of structured credit trading in New York.

Faissola was responsible for cutting down the lender’s sovereign debt at unit Postbank and also helped improve the bank’s global rankings in the commodities business.

Being close to Jain is important for insiders since he could become the standalone chief executive once Fitschen retires. Jain’s contract runs until March 2017, while Fitschen’s contract will expire almost two years before that.

Even Stephan Leithner, who is set to become a management board member in charge of personnel and head of Europe, has reported to Jain in his capacity as co-head of investment banking coverage and advisory, where he built up the European corporate finance franchise.

Fitschen helped to install Robert Rankin as co-chief executive of the investment bank. Rankin, who is head of Deutsche’s Asia Pacific operations, previously reported to Fitschen, who is head of regions at Deutsche.

In 2010, Deutsche Bank had a banner year in Asia equities, securing roles on the year’s landmark AIA and Agricultural Bank of China initial public offerings. In July 2010, Rankin hired former UBS colleague and China dealmaker Henry Cai to run Deutsche Bank’s corporate finance business.

Colin Grassie, currently head of UK operations, will also be promoted to the bank’s 17-member Group Executive Committee, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (With additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Sarah White, editing by Jane Baird)