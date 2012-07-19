FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank to cut 1,000 jobs - report
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
#Financials
July 19, 2012 / 5:32 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank to cut 1,000 jobs - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is planning to cut 1,000 investment banking jobs in response to tough conditions in capital markets, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

The jobs cuts are independent of a new strategy being planned by new co-chiefs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen and due to be presented in September, the paper said, citing financial sources.

A spokesman for the German bank declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)

