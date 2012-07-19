Deutsche Bank to cut 1,000 jobs - report

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is planning to cut 1,000 investment banking jobs in response to tough conditions in capital markets, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

The jobs cuts are independent of a new strategy being planned by new co-chiefs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen and due to be presented in September, the paper said, citing financial sources.

A spokesman for the German bank declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)