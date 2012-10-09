FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge urges Deutsche Bank, Kirch to settle dispute
October 9, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

Judge urges Deutsche Bank, Kirch to settle dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A German judge has renewed a push for Deutsche Bank AG and the family of late media mogul Leo Kirch to reach a settlement, the latest effort to settle one of Germany’s longest-running corporate disputes.

Presiding Judge Guido Kotschy, who has repeatedly urged both parties to reach a settlement, has asked for top representatives from both Kirch and Deutsche Bank to appear in court in Munich on Nov. 16. Deutsche co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen is set to attend the meeting.

If Kotschy uses the hearing to press for a settlement, Deutsche will reconsider the issue, a person close to the lender said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank and Kirch representatives declined to comment.

Kirch, who died aged 84 last year, sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in damages from Deutsche Bank.

Kirch claimed ex-Deutsche Chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his media group’s downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview.

In March, Deutsche Bank representatives and heirs to Kirch were close to reaching an agreement, but failed to strike a deal. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)

