UPDATE 2-Court says unaware of trial proceedings against Deutsche Bank CEO

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Munich district court and prosecutor’s office are unaware of any formal steps to initiate court proceedings against Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and four former board members, they said on Thursday, after a magazine reported that the quintet are to face trial in Munich.

German weekly Der Spiegel said that Fitschen and four former board members will be tried on suspicion of having provided false testimony in a civil case to resolve a dispute with Kirch Group.

The presiding judge at the Munich court, Peter Noll, has allowed the case to go forward, Der Spiegel said, citing unnamed sources.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

However, a spokeswoman for the Munich court said that, based on current information, she could not confirm that the case had been admitted for trial.

A spokesman for the Munich prosecutor’s office said he is still waiting for a decision from the court.

Munich prosecutors have been investigating whether Fitschen and former executives gave misleading evidence during a civil court case brought by the heirs of Leo Kirch, the deceased media magnate who had sued Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Joern Poltz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Goodman)