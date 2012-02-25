Deutsche Bank deal on Kirch dispute fading-sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A deal to secure an 800 million euro payment from Deutsche Bank to settle its long drawn-out case with the family of late media mogul Leo Kirch appears to be fading, threatening to delay an end to one of Germany’s most bitter corporate disputes, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

Kirch, who died aged 84 last year, sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) in damages from Deutsche Bank and former Chairman Rolf Breuer for allegedly causing the downfall of his media empire Kirch Group.

Kirch said Breuer triggered Kirch Group’s downfall by questioning the creditworthiness of his media empire in a 2002 Bloomberg Television interview.

Sources told Reuters last week that Deutsche Bank representatives and heirs to Kirch have reached an agreement in principle, and the bank’s management board needed to approve the deal.

But sources familiar with the matter late on Friday said the number of those in the bank who were against the deal was increasing.

“A few are attempting to block the deal,” one source told Reuters.

Banking sources said the agreement was still being studied by the bank.

Both Deutsche Bank and a spokeswoman for the Kirch family declined comment.

German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, citing sources, said on Saturday that a Deutsche Bank approval to pay 812 million euros to the Kirch family would be “almost impossible”, adding there were many in the bank who are harbouring reservations against such a settlement.

Another German daily, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, said on Saturday, citing all parties concerned, that the settlement would be delayed by two to four weeks.

“The bank will not agree at all to these conditions,” Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited one person involved in the case.