Deutsche Bank to review Kirch settlement - source
February 19, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank to review Kirch settlement - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank took a decisive step toward reaching a settlement with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch on Wednesday after the top committee on the bank’s supervisory board prepared to discuss a plan to reach a deal out of court, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The proposed settlement, which has been mostly concluded with Kirch representatives, would cost Deutsche Bank between 800 million euros ($1.10 billion)and 1 billion euros, the source said.

“A settlement is largely negotiated,” said the source.

Deutsche Bank and a spokesman of the Kirch family declined to comment.

