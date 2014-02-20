FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank reaches 775 mln euro settlement with Kirch heirs
February 20, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank reaches 775 mln euro settlement with Kirch heirs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it had reached a settlement with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch, ending an acrimonious legal battle that has dogged German’s largest bank for more than a decade.

The deal concludes all legal disputes between the two parties resulting in a payment of 775 million euros plus interest and a lump-sum reimbursement of costs, Deutsche Bank said.

Deutsche Bank said it will take a charge in the fourth quarter 2013. The settlement will result in a decrease of the results of approximately 350 million euros after tax, Deutsche said.

Kirch, who died in 2011, had claimed that ex-Deutsche chief executive and later Chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his media group’s downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview. Kirch sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in damages.

