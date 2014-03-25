FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prosecutors launch fresh Deutsche Bank-Kirch investigation
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Prosecutors launch fresh Deutsche Bank-Kirch investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 25 (Reuters) - German state prosecutors launched another investigation in connection with Deutsche Bank’s 12-year legal battle with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch.

The Munich prosecutors’ office said on Tuesday it was investigating lawyers who represented Deutsche Bank in the case, as well as employees of Deutsche Bank, on suspicion of attempted fraud.

On Monday, law firm Hengeler Mueller had said that prosecutors had searched its Frankfurt offices as they look into whether current or former Deutsche Bank board members may have given misleading evidence in the case.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.