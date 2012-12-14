FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court says Deutsche Bank must pay damages in Kirch case
#Credit Markets
December 14, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Court says Deutsche Bank must pay damages in Kirch case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has to pay damages in compensation to the representatives of deceased media mogul Leo Kirch, a Munich court said on Friday, dealing a legal blow to Germany’s largest lender.

The amount in damages has yet to be determined and will be set by an outside expert, the court said, adding that its ruling could not be appealed.

Kirch had claimed ex-Deutsche chief executive and later chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his media group’s downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview. He sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in damages.

Kirch’s representatives have continued his battle after he died aged 84 last year. (Reporting by Jens Hack, writing by Edward Taylor)

