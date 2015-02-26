FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich court says no court case admitted against Deutsche CEO
February 26, 2015 / 6:07 PM / 3 years ago

Munich court says no court case admitted against Deutsche CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A Munich court and the Munich prosecutor’s office on Thursday both said they had no knowledge about formal steps to initiate a trial against Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen on suspicion of having provided false testimony.

Earlier on Thursday, German weekly magazine Der Spiegel said Fitschen and four former board members would stand trial in Munich on suspicion of having provided false testimony during the Kirch trial.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)

