Munich prosecutors search Deutsche Bank offices in Frankfurt
March 25, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Munich prosecutors search Deutsche Bank offices in Frankfurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - German state prosecutors said they were searching Deutsche Bank’s offices in Frankfurt on Tuesday in connection with the lender’s 12-year legal battle with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch.

Munich prosecutors said they also searched a private home of one suspect in the German regional state of Hesse as part of the case.

The prosecutors earlier said they were investigating employees of Deutsche Bank as well as lawyers who represented the bank in the case on suspicion of attempted fraud.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

