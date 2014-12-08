FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sues Deutsche Bank over unpaid taxes, seeks over $190 mln
December 8, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sues Deutsche Bank over unpaid taxes, seeks over $190 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. government filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing Deutsche Bank AG of tax fraud for engaging in a series of transactions designed to evade federal income taxes.

The lawsuit seeks more than $190 million in taxes, penalties and interest, according to U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan. Several other defendants were also named.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement that it plans to vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon

