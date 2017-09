NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG was ordered on Thursday to face a U.S. government lawsuit seeking to recoup more than $190 million from the German bank over alleged tax fraud 15 years ago.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan rejected Deutsche Bank’s arguments that the government had waited too long to sue and failed to state a legally sufficient claim. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)