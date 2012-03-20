REFILE-Deutsche Bank: received subpoenas in interbank probe

(Refiles to correct date to March 20, from March 19)

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it received subpoenas and requests for information from regulators and government agencies as part of a global probe into setting interbank offered rates, it said in its annual report on Tuesday.

The requests came from entities including the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the European Commission, Deutsche Bank said in the report.

The inquiries relate to various periods between 2005 and 2011, the bank said, adding it was cooperating with these investigations.

In addition, a number of civil actions including putative class actions have been filed in federal courts in the U.S. related to the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor), the bank said.

The Libor is the benchmark for around $360 trillion worth of financial contracts worldwide.