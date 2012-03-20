FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Deutsche Bank: received subpoenas in interbank probe
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 20, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-Deutsche Bank: received subpoenas in interbank probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct date to March 20, from March 19)

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it received subpoenas and requests for information from regulators and government agencies as part of a global probe into setting interbank offered rates, it said in its annual report on Tuesday.

The requests came from entities including the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the European Commission, Deutsche Bank said in the report.

The inquiries relate to various periods between 2005 and 2011, the bank said, adding it was cooperating with these investigations.

In addition, a number of civil actions including putative class actions have been filed in federal courts in the U.S. related to the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor), the bank said.

The Libor is the benchmark for around $360 trillion worth of financial contracts worldwide.

Reporting By Edward Taylor

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.