Deutsche Bank confirms is cooperating with authorities on Libor

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank confirmed it is cooperating with authorities after it received subpoenas and requests for information from various regulatory and law enforcement agencies in probing manipulation of inter-bank rates.

In its annual report, Deutsche Bank said it is cooperating with authorities in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific regarding investigations into the setting of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), the Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR), the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) and the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR).

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)