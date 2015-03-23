UPDATE 1-New York regulator Lawsky aims at Deutsche Bank over Libor - FT

(Adds Deutsche Bank comment)

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Benjamin Lawsky, New York state’s financial services regulator, has added himself to the regulators investigating Deutsche Bank AG for manipulation of the Libor benchmark borrowing rate, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

The New York Department of Financial Services’ probe of the German bank marks the first Libor investigation for the regulator. Deutsche Bank is negotiating a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department, the newspaper said.

“We continue to work with the authorities that are reviewing interbank offered rates matters,” said a spokesman for Deutsche Bank, which has paid some 7 billion euros in fines and settlements since 2012.

Lawsky’s department regulates banks with charters in New York as well as foreign banks with branches in the state. He is not investigation other banks, which have already settled with the government, the FT said.

In a little over two years, regulators have looked into more than a dozen banks and brokerages over allegations they manipulated benchmark interest rates such as Libor and Euribor, which are used to price trillions of dollars of financial products, ranging from derivatives to mortgages and credit card loans. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Holmes)