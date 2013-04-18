FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German regulator to intensify Deutsche Bank libor probe -sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

German regulator to intensify Deutsche Bank libor probe -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 18 (Reuters) - German regulator Bafin has raised doubts about Deutsche Bank’s internal probe of its role in setting inter-bank lending rates and will intensify its probe of Germany’s biggest lender, two sources familiar with Bafin’s report said.

Bafin, which has been investigating Deutsche Bank’s involvement in setting the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, or Libor, has reviewed Deutsche Bank’s internal findings as part of its own probe, the sources said on Thursday.

It is too early to draw any conclusions about the possible consequences of the intensified probe, one of the two people said.

Deutsche Bank, Bafin and the Bundesbank, which is also responsible for banking supervision, declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank previously confirmed it was cooperating with authorities after it received subpoenas and requests for information from various regulatory and law enforcement agencies that were probing suspected manipulation of inter-bank rates. (Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski, Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.