Deutsche Bank sees legal, regulatory "headwind" in coming quarters -CFO

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank expects to see further legal and regulatory “headwind” in the coming quarters, its Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said in a conference call on Monday.

Germany’s biggest lender earlier said its litigation reserves fell to 2.3 billion euros ($3.12 billion) in the fourth quarter from 4.1 billion in the third, as it settled some cases with regulators.

It also posted new litigation expenses of 528 million euros in the final quarter of 2013. ($1 = 0.7376 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins, writing by Jonathan Gould)