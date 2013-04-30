FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank Q1 litigation expense no pattern for 2013 -CFO
April 30, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank Q1 litigation expense no pattern for 2013 -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said first-quarter litigation expenses were unusually low thanks to a large one-off charge booked in the full year 2012.

The first quarter expenses of 132 million euros were “regrettably” no indication of the rate of future costs in 2013 Krause told a conference call.

“Litigation expenses are likely to be a higher burden in future quarters,” Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said.

In the fourth quarter Deutsche Bank booked litigation expenses of 1.787 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting By Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)

