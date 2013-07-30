FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank expects more settlements in legal disputes
July 30, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank expects more settlements in legal disputes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank expects to settle more legal disputes in the coming quarters after hiking its litigation reserves by 630 ($835 million) million euros in the second quarter, co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain told analysts on Tuesday.

“We expect settlements to accelerate in the coming quarters,” Jain said.

Deutsche Bank reported second quarter results earlier on Tuesday, missing expectations as it hiked its litigation reserves.

“Deutsche Bank is on course despite increasing headwinds we face,” Jain said in a conference call. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
