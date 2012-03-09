FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank took 5-10 bln euros in ECB LTRO
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank took 5-10 bln euros in ECB LTRO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Deutsche Bank took advantage of ECB liquidity scheme

* Deutsche Bank used Italy, Spain subsidiaries in tender

* CEO Ackermann had signalled could use LTRO (Adds detail, background)

By Edward Taylor

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank tapped the European Central Bank’s long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) in February for between 5-10 billion euros ($6.6-$13.3 billion), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank took a significant proportion of the funds via its subsidiaries in Italy and Spain, where the German lender has operations, the source said.

In early February Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said the bank had not taken part in an earlier ECB tender but signalled the lender could take part in future tenders if it was economically sensible to do so.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The Financial Times newspaper also reported on Friday that Deutsche Bank had taken advantage of the ECB’s LTRO scheme.

$1 = 0.7534 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.