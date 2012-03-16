FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank appoints 3 board members in overhaul
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

Deutsche Bank appoints 3 board members in overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank announced three new appointments to its seven-member management board on Friday, following a meeting of the supervisory board to discuss an overhaul of Germany’s flagship lender.

Deutsche said it was naming Stuart Lewis to replace Hugo Baenziger as chief risk officer from June 1.

It is also appointing Stephan Leithner as a management board member in charge of personnel and head of Europe and is elevating Henry Ritchotte to become chief operating officer, replacing current German board member Hermann-Josef Lamberti.

Deutsche Bank is shaking up its top management to give investment banking and emerging markets more prominence before investment banking chief Anshu Jain and regional chief Juergen Fitschen take over from Josef Ackermann, who will retire as chief executive in May. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.