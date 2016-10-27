FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Deutsche bank to sell Mexican units to Investabank-source
October 27, 2016 / 2:01 AM / 10 months ago

Deutsche bank to sell Mexican units to Investabank-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche bank has agreed to sell two Mexican subsidiaries to local rival InvestaBank, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the German bank exits non-core businesses.

The person did not disclose the price tag of the deal, but said InvestaBank would seek a capital raise of approximately 2.5 billion pesos ($133.32 million) to help fund the purchase of the units, Deutsche Bank Mexico and Deutsche Securities. ($1 = 18.7520 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres)

