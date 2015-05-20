Deutsche Bank suspends traders in Moscow

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it had suspended a small number of traders in Moscow.

“We have placed on leave a small number of individuals from our Moscow operation pending the final results of an internal review,” a spokeswoman for the bank said in a statement, without naming the traders or saying what the suspensions related to.

Several people familiar with the matter said German watchdog Bafin was aware of the incident. Bafin declined to comment.