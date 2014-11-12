FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank makes senior appointments in corporate banking
#Market News
November 12, 2014

MOVES-Deutsche Bank makes senior appointments in corporate banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG hired two senior executives to its corporate banking arm as the German bank focuses on boosting market share growth.

Allen Blankenship, who is joining from Citigroup Inc, was named a managing director in corporate banking covering industrials.

Blankenship was responsible for the North American surface transportation & logistics and diversified industrials sectors at Citigroup, where he was most recently a senior corporate banker.

Michaela Galluzzo joins as a managing director in corporate banking covering consumers. She was previously with Royal Bank of Scotland, where she was responsible for large corporate relationships in the consumer products, retail and leisure sectors. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
