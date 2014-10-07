MOVES-Deutsche Bank to hire Goldman exec as Americas compliance head - WSJ

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG is set to hire Elizabeth Ford from Goldman Sachs Group as its new head of compliance in the Americas region, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal memo by the German bank.

Ford will join Deutsche Bank in January, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1s9jtP7)

Her hiring was confirmed by Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro, the paper said.

Reuters could not independently verify Ford’s appointment.

She was most recently Goldman Sachs’ global head of compliance for investment banking, merchant banking and its executive office, according to the Journal.

The move is designed to strengthen Deutsche Bank’s compliance systems, which have been criticized by regulators in the United States and elsewhere as inadequate, the Journal said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)