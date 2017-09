Sept 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said it appointed Kristina Kazarian as a director and lead research analyst within the bank’s markets division.

Kazarian will cover the master limited partnerships (MLPs) and natural gas sectors. She is based in New York and reports to Steve Pollard, head of research for the Americas.

Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Kazarian worked as a senior analyst responsible for the MLP and midstream sector at Fidelity Management & Research Company.