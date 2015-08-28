FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutor seeks to summon Murdoch in D.Bank trial
August 28, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Prosecutor seeks to summon Murdoch in D.Bank trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors requested that 30 additional witnesses including Rupert Murdoch, publisher Friede Springer and Axel Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner be summoned in a trial against Deutsche Bank executives.

Munich prosecutors are pursuing criminal allegations against current and former Deutsche Bank executives in the wake of a civil suit brought by the heirs of deceased media magnate Leo Kirch.

Prosecutors have accused the executives of misleading the court about the bank’s role in connection with the collapse of the Kirch media empire in 2002.

They want to establish whether Deutsche Bank sought a mandate to restructure and sell parts of the Kirch empire and now want to question executives at rival media companies, prosecutors said on Friday.

The Munich court has to approve the request before the witnesses are summoned.

Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
