FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank appoints Jacques Brand as CEO North America
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank appoints Jacques Brand as CEO North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it appointed Jacques Brand as Chief Executive Officer of North America and Bill Woodley as his deputy.

Brand was most recently Global Head of Investment Banking Coverage & Advisory in the Bank’s Corporate Banking & Securities division.

Brand succeeds Seth Waugh, who, as announced in February, is stepping down after over a decade as CEO of the Americas. Waugh will join Deutsche Bank’s Americas Advisory Board and become a senior advisor to the Bank and its clients.

Woodley previously served in a variety of roles at the Bank, including as chief operating officer of Asia Pacific.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.