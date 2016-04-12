Deutsche Bank halts North Carolina hiring over LGBT rights

LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is freezing plans to create 250 new jobs in North Carolina due to legislation introduced in the state regarding lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights.

Deutsche Bank said its decision to freeze plans to create 250 new jobs at its Cary, North Carolina location was due to state-wide legislation enacted in the state on March 23 that invalidated existing protections of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender citizens in some municipalities. The legislation also prevents municipalities from adopting such protections in the future.

“We’re proud of our operations and employees in Cary and regret that as a result of this legislation, we are unwilling to include North Carolina in our US expansion plans for now,” said John Cryan, Deutsche Bank’s co-chief executive.

“We very much hope that we can re-visit our plans to grow this location in the near future.”

The move sees Deutsche Bank get involved in a rising controversy after a number of US states consider legislation seen as discriminatory to LGBT rights.

Rock star Bruce Springsteen on Friday cancelled a weekend concert in North Carolina in protest at a new state law barring transgender people from choosing bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

Deutsche Bank currently employs about 900 people at its software application development center in Cary and said it is committed to sustaining that existing presence. Last September it announced the plans to add 250 jobs in Cary through 2017. (Reporting by Steve Slater)