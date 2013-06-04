De-risking, legal costs may dent Deutsche Bank profit -CEO

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank may see profit clipped by the cost of litigation and its continuing effort to de-risk its balance sheet in the second through fourth quarters, Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said on Tuesday.

“We face known litigation burdens and will continue our de-risking efforts ....both of which might lead to negative P&L impacts,” Jain said in a presentation monitored over the Internet.

Germany’s biggest lender saw “sound” revenues across all business segments so far in the second quarter, with “solid” revenues in investment banking, Jain said.

“Overall, we reaffirm our commitment to our strategic and financial aspirations for 2015,” he added. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)