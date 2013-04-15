FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank sees investment banking margins improving
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 15, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Bank sees investment banking margins improving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it expects margins to be elevated from current levels in its sales and trading division as a result of market consolidation and capital pressure.

Revenues from fixed income products are expected to remain strong in some markets such as foreign exchange, the bank said in its annual report.

Cash equities revenues may trend higher in the medium term, the bank further said.

In corporate finance, Deutsche Bank said it expects a modest medium-term increase in fee pools, in part thanks to robust levels of debt issuance. Mergers and acquisition levels are expected to be sustained at current levels. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.