Deutsche Bank deputy group CFO to leave lender
April 3, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Bank deputy group CFO to leave lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - Charlotte Jones, chief financial officer of group reporting at Deutsche Bank will leave the lender this month, the bank said on Wednesday, declining to elaborate on the reasons for her departure.

Jones, who is deputy to chief financial officer Stefan Krause, could not be reached for comment.

Jones joined Deutsche Bank in 2004 and helped oversee Deutsche Bank’s switch to IFRS accounting standards.

Prior to January 1, 2007, Deutsche Bank prepared its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP accounting standards.

German weekly paper Die Zeit was first to report that Jones will leave the bank. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Louise Heavens)

